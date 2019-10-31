Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWY. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,538 ($46.23) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,875 ($50.63) price target (up previously from GBX 3,574 ($46.70)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,790 ($49.52) to GBX 3,560 ($46.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,625.23 ($47.37).

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,204 ($41.87) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,997.86. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 333.45 ($4.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,562 ($46.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $50.40. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

