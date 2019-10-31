Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter.

BELFB stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,568. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $184.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BELFB. ValuEngine raised Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

