Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €96.00 by UBS Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €96.00 ($111.63) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BEI. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.33 ($120.15).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €104.70 ($121.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €106.36 and its 200-day moving average is €104.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

