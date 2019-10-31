Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,144,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.75. 68,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

