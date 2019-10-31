Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,722 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 44.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart acquired 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. Insiders bought a total of 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,731. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

