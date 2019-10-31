Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,950 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 743.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 113,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 331,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $15.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.93. 11,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.60. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $292.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jay Mazelsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $2,584,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

