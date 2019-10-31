Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $429,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 159.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 365.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,752,000 after purchasing an additional 688,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $33,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 96.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $17,064,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $80.46. 1,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,950. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,580 shares in the company, valued at $445,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

