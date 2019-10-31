Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 112,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.49. 66,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.