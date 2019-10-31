BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) & COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) and COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BB Seguridade and COVESTRO AG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Seguridade 73.62% 46.21% 30.30% COVESTRO AG/S 7.10% 17.53% 8.15%

This table compares BB Seguridade and COVESTRO AG/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Seguridade $1.33 billion 12.76 $968.42 million N/A N/A COVESTRO AG/S $17.26 billion 0.54 $2.15 billion $5.59 4.36

COVESTRO AG/S has higher revenue and earnings than BB Seguridade.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BB Seguridade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of COVESTRO AG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BB Seguridade has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COVESTRO AG/S has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BB Seguridade pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. COVESTRO AG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. COVESTRO AG/S pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BB Seguridade and COVESTRO AG/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Seguridade 0 1 0 0 2.00 COVESTRO AG/S 1 2 1 0 2.00

Summary

BB Seguridade beats COVESTRO AG/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BB Seguridade

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance, casualty and life, capitalization plans, private pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. It markets its products through trading houses and distributors. The company has partnership with Genomatica, Inc. to research and develop high-performance materials based on renewable feed-stocks. Covestro AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

