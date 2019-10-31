Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.52

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 346343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $875.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Kevin Olson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$880,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,234,701.60.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

