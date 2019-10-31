Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Raised by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,355 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,430,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 553.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,937,000 after purchasing an additional 895,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 23,909.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $76.88 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.06.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

