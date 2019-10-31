Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

OUT has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Shares of OUT opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $459.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $54,299,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 52.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,805,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,363,000 after buying an additional 961,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 212.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,121,000 after buying an additional 952,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 101.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,678,000 after buying an additional 812,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 23.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,869,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

