BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of BRRAY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

