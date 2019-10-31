Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Down 15.6% in October

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $48,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $58,162.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,960 shares in the company, valued at $363,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 48,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $28.62. 9,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,187. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

