Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ BSVN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $185.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

