Bank of The West Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

WY stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

