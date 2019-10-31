Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

NTB opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $42.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.14 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

