Bank of Montreal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,780 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,659% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

BMO opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 642,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,162,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 100.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

