Bank of America Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 71.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Albemarle by 71.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 84.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

