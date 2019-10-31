Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 19,182 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Fluidigm worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth $24,188,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $5,360,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Samuel D. Colella bought 9,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,367. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 577,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $3,116,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $95,460 and have sold 868,990 shares worth $5,131,261. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

FLDM opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $321.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

