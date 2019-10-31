Bank of America Corp DE Has $581,000 Stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $236,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 99.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 54.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 59.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rivernorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $57,538.62. Insiders have sold 20,954 shares of company stock worth $352,868 over the last quarter.

Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

