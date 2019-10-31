Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,702 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Northfield Bancorp worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NFBK opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $833.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 8,081 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 50,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,641 shares of company stock worth $1,600,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.