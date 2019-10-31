Bank of America Corp DE Buys 14,704 Shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Presidio were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Presidio during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Presidio during the second quarter worth about $161,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Presidio by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSDO shares. BidaskClub lowered Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSDO opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Presidio Inc has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.53 million. Presidio had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 1.16%. Presidio’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Presidio Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

