Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 5,249 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.95% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 159.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 837.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth $455,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 8.6% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 78,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCO opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

