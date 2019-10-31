Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €5.50 by UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.39 ($6.27).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

