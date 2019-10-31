Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.40 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.40 ($6.28).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

