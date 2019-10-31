Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $5.80

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.80. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 3,233,017 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 101,320 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

