Ball (NYSE:BLL) Trading Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) were down 5.4% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $68.84 and last traded at $69.97, approximately 5,008,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 2,319,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.96.

The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Vertical Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.61.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $716,267.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 438,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $3,715,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,376,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,119 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,845 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,877,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,060,000 after purchasing an additional 139,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ball by 448.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,160,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ball by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,865,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,541,000 after purchasing an additional 632,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,733,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

