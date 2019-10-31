Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,425 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

