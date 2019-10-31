Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.85. 3,549,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,204. Baidu has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $206.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CLSA set a $138.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.84.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

