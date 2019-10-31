B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,717,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,345. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

