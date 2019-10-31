B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,542,000 after purchasing an additional 134,048 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 175,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $271,076.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,511 shares of company stock worth $6,997,557. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Nomura raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

