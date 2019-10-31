B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,000 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 165,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 510,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 16,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $38.29. 3,537,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,102,477. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

