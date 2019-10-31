B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires Shares of 750 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 105,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.90. 3,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.