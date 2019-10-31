B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,094 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after buying an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,068,366,000 after purchasing an additional 785,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,324,618. The stock has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.