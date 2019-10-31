AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 175,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AZZ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 39.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 10.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 8.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. AZZ has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

