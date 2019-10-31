Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Raised to “Buy” at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Azul and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Azul from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.18.

NYSE AZUL traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.98. 355,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,204. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of -0.53. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Azul had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Azul will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Azul by 63.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

