AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. AXT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 252,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,896. AXT has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

AXTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

