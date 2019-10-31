Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 5.5%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.08, 751,930 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,477,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXSM. William Blair began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $818.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

