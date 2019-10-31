Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Update

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 872,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 23.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,912. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 155.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,115,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 751,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,193. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $818.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

