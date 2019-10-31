Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of AXGT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axovant Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.