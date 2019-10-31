Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Axis Capital stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,578. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.32. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

