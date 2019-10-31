Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $72-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.69 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

ACLS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. 240,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,767. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

