Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

AVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Williams Capital cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avista from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.37. Avista has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.08 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 6,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $304,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 760 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $35,682.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,070.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $407,282. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,734,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 472,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,660,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 431,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 369,537 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

