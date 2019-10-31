AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 134.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,347 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 2.7% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities worth $39,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.66. 838,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,059. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.02.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total value of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.21.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

