AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AN opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $3,736,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,324 shares of company stock worth $4,974,535. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.