Australian Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:AYF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Australian Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:AYF)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$6.17 ($4.38) and last traded at A$6.17 ($4.38), approximately 1,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.20 ($4.40).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$5.97.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Australian Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

