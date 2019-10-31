Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) Trading Down 0.8%

Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG)’s share price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 136,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.