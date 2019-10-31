Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 117 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.0% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.10. 75,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,781. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,976 shares of company stock worth $3,006,729 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

