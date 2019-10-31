Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3,639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,677,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6,461.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 971,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 98,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,565,803. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

